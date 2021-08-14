Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,745 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.