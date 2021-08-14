RWM Asset Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

