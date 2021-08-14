Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21,167.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

