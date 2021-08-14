Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $204,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $37.99. 25,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,256. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

