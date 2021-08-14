Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

BYLOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BYLOF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.30. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.