$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report $10.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $17.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.
NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 3,708,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
