$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report $10.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $17.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 3,708,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.