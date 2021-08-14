Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

LFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE LFT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.09. 44,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,568. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 57.28.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.