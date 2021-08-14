NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NHF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. 101,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,113. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $244,359.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $251,015.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 54,874 shares of company stock worth $779,632 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 779.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

