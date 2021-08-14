CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,797. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

