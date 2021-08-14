Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declines By 89.6%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the July 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the period.

RQI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 448,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

