Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%.

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 4,404,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,538,792. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

