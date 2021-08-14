Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,706 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 2,228,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,014. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

