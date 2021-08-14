State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 85.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $1,534,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.01. 554,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

