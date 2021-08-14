Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

