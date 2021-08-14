Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 308 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.41. 1,757,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

