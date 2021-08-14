Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $410,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.76. 16,648,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,826. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

