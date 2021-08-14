Bank of Hawaii Sells 22,649 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

