Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,384,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,889. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 12.05.

In related news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phunware by 54.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

