Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 177.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 211,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $450.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

