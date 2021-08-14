Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

ALRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,239. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Satter Management CO. L.P. grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

