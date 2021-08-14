Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 300.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $33,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $309.33. 598,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,741. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.