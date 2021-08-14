Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $40,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 604,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,011. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $304.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.60. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.