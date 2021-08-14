MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Issues Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 37,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,278. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.31.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $343,955. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

