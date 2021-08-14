Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inozyme Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Inozyme Pharma worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

