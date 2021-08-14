Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. 19,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $736.60 million, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

