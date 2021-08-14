Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,070,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,941,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWAC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 32,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,785. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

