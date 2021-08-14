Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 2,273,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,532. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

