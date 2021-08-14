iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

