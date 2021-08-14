Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,951,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after buying an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. 425,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

