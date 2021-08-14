Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 14,000 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $36,814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $18,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $627,049,613. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,776,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

