Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.75. 654,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,172. The firm has a market cap of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $4,472,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after buying an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

