Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.55 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $67,039,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $362.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

