Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the July 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIOXY remained flat at $$0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

