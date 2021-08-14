Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $76,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 118,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

