Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.12. 115,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,382. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $368.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.