NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $40.67 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

