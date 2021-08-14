Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FLMN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $388.35 million, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

