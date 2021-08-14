Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,155. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $279.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

