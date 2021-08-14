Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,437 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 940,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.