The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.40.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosse Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fosse Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $310,766,000 after purchasing an additional 440,958 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

