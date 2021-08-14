Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $114.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.13 million and the lowest is $105.36 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $87.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $480.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.33 million to $492.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $488.65 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,680. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $694.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.