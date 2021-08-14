UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. UDR also reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,679. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

