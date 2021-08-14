Texas Permanent School Fund Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. 524,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

