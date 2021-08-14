Texas Permanent School Fund Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 566,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. 1,355,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.