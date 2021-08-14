Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 29 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $814.09. The stock had a trading volume of 315,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 213.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,484 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

