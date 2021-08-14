Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.76. 29,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $899.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $18,416,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

