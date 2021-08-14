Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 308 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $257.46. The stock had a trading volume of 328,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $268.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

