Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%.

BOXL traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,469,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $127.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27.

BOXL has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

