MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 79.14% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. MedAvail updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.45. 3,254,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,137. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.