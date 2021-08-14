Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

SBRA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,255,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

